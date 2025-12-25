Trump rages at "radical left scum" in Christmas message denying rising inflation

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump continued his tradition of using a Christmas Eve message to lash out at political opponents, whom he branded "radical left scum."

President Donald Trump blasted his political opponents in a typically hostile and insult-laden Christmas Eve message. © REUTERS

In between taking NORAD Santa tracker calls from Mar-a-Lago, Trump took the time to spew insults in a typically hostile holiday greeting.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly," he wrote on Truth Social.

"We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women's Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement. What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K’s, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected."

Though Commerce Department data on Tuesday showed the US economy had grown by 4.3% in the third quarter – the highest GDP in two years – the price index for domestic purchases also rose 3.4%, a much higher inflation reading compared with 2.0 percent in the second quarter.

Aside from the affordability crisis affecting tens of millions of Americans, Trump is also under serious pressure over the Justice Department's slow and heavily-redacted release of documents related to the infamous late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.