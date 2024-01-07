Trump rallies supporters on January 6 Capitol riot anniversary

Newton, Iowa – Donald Trump hit the campaign trail Saturday in the first-in-the-nation presidential nominating state of Iowa, vowing to win "for the third time" as Americans marked the anniversary of the deadly assault on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

Former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Clinton, Iowa, on Saturday evening. © TANNEN MAURY / AFP

Many watched in horror three years ago on January 6, 2021, as rioters – egged on by the ex-president and fueled by his false claims of voter fraud – stormed the seat of US democracy in a bid to halt the transfer of power.

In a rambling, two-hour speech Saturday to supporters in Newton, Iowa, Trump did not delve into the events of that day, but described those jailed over their roles in the assault as "hostages." He has said that if elected, he will pardon many.

Trump again mocked President Joe Biden, his putative rival in November's election.

He said Biden has overseen economic decline and invited chaos at the nation's borders, while failing to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I would've absolutely stopped Putin," he said.

Trump warned of World War III if Biden is re-elected, adding, "This is our last chance to save America."

Never having given up on the fiction that he won the 2020 election, Trump declared that in November he will win "for the third time."