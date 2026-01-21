Trump repeatedly refers to Greenland as "Iceland" in Davos speech

Davos, Switzerland - President Donald Trump repeatedly made an apparent gaffe in a speech on Wednesday to world leaders assembled in Switzerland by referring to " Iceland " several times instead of his much-coveted "Greenland," with the White House furiously denying any confusion on his part.

The 79-year-old Republican has been clamoring for the US to acquire Greenland, a large island territory of Denmark, citing what he called security threats from Russia and China in the Arctic Circle.

On Wednesday, he announced a "framework" for a future deal on Greenland and the cancellation of planned tariffs on European countries that had opposed his moves to control the island – but not before ruffling NATO allies and straining transatlantic relations.

"I'm helping NATO, and until the last few days, when I told them about Iceland, they loved me," Trump said during his remarks to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

"They're not there for us on Iceland – that I can tell you. I mean, our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland's already cost us a lot of money."

It seemed obvious he was referring to Greenland and not the smaller neighboring Iceland, an island in the North Atlantic famous for its breathtaking volcanic landscapes.

After the speech, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back against a post on X by a journalist, Libbey Dean, who wrote that "President Trump appeared to mix up Greenland and Iceland around three times."

"No he didn't, Libby. His written remarks referred to Greenland as a 'piece of ice' because that's what it is. You're the only one mixing anything up here," Leavitt fired back on X, misspelling the journalist's name.

During his speech at Davos, Trump, as he often does, frequently strayed from the written script scrolling on the teleprompters.