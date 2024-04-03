Trump claps back after Mexican president hits US with demands: "I would not give them ten cents"

Palm Beach, Florida - Presidential candidate Donald Trump has weighed in after the president of Mexico issued a list of demands to the United States regarding immigration .

Donald Trump (r.) recently criticized Mexico's president after he shared a list of demands to the US for his country to continue helping with the border. © Collage: Rodrigo Oropeza & ERIC BARADAT / AFP

On Saturday, Trump did an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, who asked the former president for his thoughts about Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently demanding the US provide millions in aid to poor South American countries.

"He said he wants $10 billion essentially just to talk, $10 billion to talk, and that's come out since, and no, that wouldn't happen with me, with the wall," Trump said.

After Kilmeade asked what changed with Obrador's relationship with the US, Trump responded, "It's very simple: Lack of respect for the president.

"They would never say that to me," he added. "I would not give them ten cents."

Prior to his 2016 presidential administration, Trump campaigned on the promise that he would build a wall at the southern border to reduce crossings by undocumented migrants and force Mexico to pay for it.

While president, Trump's wall, which Obrador argued "doesn't work," was never completed, and his relationship with Mexico's president remained rocky throughout, as they disagreed on a number of policies.

While Trump and other right-wing critics are arguing that Obrador's demands go too far, the president has explained that his requests have deeper diplomatic implications.