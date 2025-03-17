Trump reveals when JFK assassination files will be released

Washington DC - Donald Trump said his administration would be releasing Tuesday the remaining government files on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy – a case that still fuels conspiracy theories more than 60 years after his death.

Donald Trump (r.) said his administration would be releasing Tuesday the remaining government files on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Jim WATSON / AFP

Trump announced the documents drop Monday while visiting the Kennedy Center, a performing arts venue in Washington named after the late president.

"While we're here, I thought it'd be appropriate – we are, tomorrow, announcing and giving all of the Kennedy files," Trump told reporters.

On January 23, Trump signed an executive order calling for the declassification of the JFK assassination documents, a case that still fuels conspiracy theories more than 60 years after his death.

"People have been waiting for decades for this, and I've instructed my people that are responsible... put together by Tulsi Gabbard," Trump said, referencing his Director of National Intelligence.

The January order also covered documents related to the 1960s assassinations of JFK's younger brother Robert F. Kennedy – father of Trump's health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

While Trump did not share any details as to what new information the files released Tuesday will contain, he teased the sheer volume of documents to be published, telling reporters: "We have a tremendous amount of paper, you've got a lot of reading."

"I don't believe we're going to redact anything," Trump added.