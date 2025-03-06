Trump says Musk should cut costs with "scalpel" not "hatchet"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump responded Thursday to growing criticism over unprecedented cuts to the US government overseen by his billionaire advisor Elon Musk , saying they should be carefully targeted.

President Donald Trump (l.) responded to growing criticism over unprecedented cuts to the US government overseen by his billionaire advisor Elon Musk. © Collage: Mandel NGAN & SAUL LOEB / AFP

"We say the 'scalpel' rather than the 'hatchet,'" Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

The president's message represents the first significant move to rein in the power accorded to Musk, as his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) works toward gutting federal staffing and spending.

DOGE's cost-cutting campaign has faced increasing resistance on multiple fronts, including court rulings and some pressure from lawmakers.

"DOGE has been an incredible success, and now that we have my Cabinet in place, I have instructed the Secretaries and Leadership to work with DOGE on Cost Cutting measures and Staffing," Trump posted.

"As the Secretaries learn about, and understand, the people working for the various Departments, they can be very precise as to who will remain, and who will go."