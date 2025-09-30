Trump says not giving him Nobel Peace Prize would be "big insult" to the US

Quantico, Virginia - President Donald Trump said Tuesday it would be an "insult" to the US if he does not receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his self-proclaimed role in solving multiple wars.

Trump continued his push for a Nobel Peace Prize on Tuesday as he told military generals it would be a "big insult" to the US if he did not receive it. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Trump, who has long sought the prize which will be unveiled on October 10, made the latest push for his case a day after he announced a plan to end the war in Gaza.

"Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not. They'll give it to some guy that didn't do a damn thing," Trump said during a speech before hundreds of top military officers.

"It'd be a big insult to our country, I will tell you that. I don't want it, I want the country to get it," he added.

"It should get it, because there's never been anything like it."

Republican Trump has long been irked by the fact that Democrat Barack Obama won the prize in 2009.

In his Tuesday speech, Trump repeated his recent claim that he has solved seven wars since his return to office in January.

Trump said that if the Gaza plan he unveiled alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday works out, "we'll have eight, eight in eight months. That's pretty good."

Hamas has yet to respond to the plan.

But the chances of Trump winning the Nobel Peace Prize this year are regarded as close to zero in Oslo, where the prize is based.