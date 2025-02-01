Trump says Venezuela to accept deported migrants, including gang members

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump said Saturday that Venezuela has agreed to accept illegal migrants deported from the US, including gang members.

"Venezuela has agreed to receive, back into their Country, all Venezuela illegal aliens who were encamped in the US, including gang members of Tren de Aragua," Trump said on his platform Truth Social and via X as he hailed the return Friday of six Americans detained in Venezuela.

"Venezuela has further agreed to supply the transportation back," Trump added. "We are in the process of removing record numbers of illegal aliens from all Countries, and all Countries have agreed to accept these illegal aliens back."

The detainees were released Friday and returned to the US following a meeting between Trump's special envoy Richard Grenell and President Nicolas Maduro, who called for a "new beginning" in ties with Washington.

The six men, who were not identified, were photographed smiling on a plane alongside Grenell.

Grenell had traveled to Caracas to demand that Maduro's government accept the unconditional return of Venezuelans deported from the US or face consequences.