Trump sends "border czar" Tom Homan to Minnesota and announces latest move targeting Ilhan Omar

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Monday he was sending his so-called "border czar" Tom Homan to Minnesota after the killing of a second person by immigration agents triggered fresh outrage.

"I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Minneapolis has been rocked by protests since a Border Patrol agent shot dead intensive care unit nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday, weeks after ICE killed mother-of-three Renee Good.

Homan will be "managing ICE Operations on the ground in Minnesota to continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X.

The vast majority of those detained by ICE have not been convicted for a violent crime.

As outrage over the killing of 37-year-old Pretti grew, several senators from Trump's Republican Party have called for a thorough probe into the killing, and for cooperation with local authorities.

Trump however also doubled down on his claims about alleged fraud by Somali immigrants in Minnesota, whom he has repeatedly targeted in a series of racist attacks.