Trump lashes out at ABC News in Oval Office: "I think you are a terrible reporter"

Washington DC - An infuriated Donald Trump threatened another US network's broadcast license Tuesday after its reporter asked questions about his family's business and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal at a high-profile White House event.

President Donald Trump (l.) lashed out at ABC News reporter Mary Bruce after she asked him about his family's business and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. © Collage: Brendan Smialowski / AFP & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

ABC News reporter Mary Bruce posed the questions as Trump hosted Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was linked by the CIA to the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Bruce asked about allegations of inappropriate Middle East deal-making by Trump's family business.

Media reports have highlighted deals being discussed between the Trump Organization and Saudi partners, including a luxury resort development in the Maldives.

Bruce also quizzed Prince Mohammed, saying, "US intelligence concluded that you orchestrated the brutal murder of a journalist, 9/11 families are furious that you're here in the Oval Office. Why should Americans trust you?"

"ABC fake news. One of the worst in the business," Trump cut in angrily.

The president said he has "nothing to do with the family business," currently run by his two eldest sons.

He also backed Prince Mohammed's denial of involvement in the Khashoggi murder, despite US intelligence suggesting he approved the operation.

"You don't have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that," Trump snapped.

Bruce later asked about the flashpoint issue of late sex offender Epstein.