Trump slams George Clooney after French citizenship decision: "Good News!"

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump piled on criticism Wednesday of a decision to grant Hollywood superstar George Clooney and his family French passports after a junior government official in Paris labeled the move a "double standard."

George and Amal Clooney have officially become French citizens. © REUTERS

An official decree seen by AFP on Monday showed that 64-year-old Oscar winner Clooney, his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney, and their two children had become French citizens.

Trump, whose administration has backed anti-immigration parties in Europe, said that Paris was welcome to the Ocean's Eleven star, a long-term Democratic supporter, fundraiser, and vocal critic of the president.

"Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

The news of Clooney and his family becoming French comes ahead of language requirements for citizenship being toughened for everyone else under new immigration rules from January 1.

A junior member of President Emmanuel Macron's government had also criticized the decision to award passports despite Clooney speaking poor French.

"Personally, I understand the feeling of some French people of a double standard," Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, a junior interior minister, told the France Info radio station. "We need to be careful about the message we're sending."