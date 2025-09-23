Trump sparks "escalatorgate" as White House probes UN malfunctions

New York, New York - President Donald Trump appeared to laugh it off Tuesday when an escalator and a teleprompter both malfunctioned during his United Nations visit – but for US officials it was no laughing matter.

Donald Trump's administration is investigating escalator and teleprompter malfunctions during the president's visit to the UN. © Alexi J. Rosenfeld / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The White House called for an investigation into whether the moving stairway was stopped on purpose to humiliate the president, who bashed the global body in his speech to the UN General Assembly in New York.

"If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X.

A UN spokesman told AFP the mishap happened because someone in front of Trump accidentally set off a safety mechanism on the escalator, causing it to shut down.

However, Leavitt pointed to a report in the Times of London newspaper on Sunday saying that UN staff members had joked that they would turn off the escalators and "tell him they ran out of money" amid sweeping US funding cuts.

Several other White House figures and conservative commentators also speculated about a plot against Trump.

Footage showed the 79-year-old president and First Lady Melania Trump getting on the escalator at UN headquarters, before it stopped with a lurch after a short distance.

Trump's bad luck continued when his teleprompter was not working for the start of the speech.