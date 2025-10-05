Trump tells generals he pitched annexation in shock call with Canadian official

Quantico, Virginia - President Donald Trump used a speech to top generals on Tuesday to again call the annexation of Canada , claiming that he'd urged a Canadian official to agree to becoming the 51st US state.

President Donald Trump renewed his call for Canada to become the 51st US state in a bizarre speech to top military officials. © AFP/Jim Watson

"Canada called me a couple of weeks ago – they want to be part of it!" Trump said during his rambling speech to the military's top brass, referring to the development of his Golden Dome missile defense system which could theoretically also cover Canada.

"I said, well, why don't you just join our country? Become 51, become the 51st state, and you get it for free," he continud. "So I don't know if that made a big impact, but it does make a lot of sense."

The Republican went on to claim that Canada is having a "hard time" because of his administration's tariff regime, and claimed that his trade policy has triggered a trillion-dollar boost to US investment.

During a face-to-face meeting between Carney and Trump in May, the Canadian leader outright rejected Trump's overtures.

"Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign the last several months, it's not for sale, it won't be for sale, ever," Carney told his US counterpart. "But the opportunity is in the partnership."

Trump went on to say that Carney should "never say never," but was shot down when the latter said: "Never, never, never, never, never."