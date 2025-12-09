Trump threatens "severe tariffs" on Canada in desperate bid to help US farmers

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened to impose new and "severe" tariffs on Canadian fertilizer exports in a desperate bid to help US farmers who have struggled throughout his global trade war.

Trump's comments came while fielding questions from reporters during a roundtable at the White House on Monday that featured Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and other high-ranking figures.

During the event, Trump announced a $12 billion tariff relief fund for US farmers, who are facing steeply increasing prices for imported agricultural necessities like seed and fertilizer.

When asked about how he plans to help US fertilizer production, Trump said that he'll impose "severe tariffs" in an attempt to reduce domestic costs.

"A lot [of fertilizer] does come in from Canada, and so we'll end up putting very severe tariffs on that, if we have to, because that's the way you want to bolster it here, and we can do it here," Trump said.

Rollins also emphasized the importance of re-shoring fertilizer production into the US to help provide local farmers with a cheaper domestic supply.

"The president has been very unequivocal in saying we have to figure out why all these input costs are skyrocketing," she said.

Canada is the world's largest producer of potash, a key ingredient in commercial fertilizers, and exports more than 95% of their supply. Other than that, potash is only really exported from Russia, Belarus, and China.

Amid backlash for sending the cost of fertilizer through the roof earlier this year, Trump had already been forced to backtrack on his 25% blanket tariff regime and introduce an exemption that set levies at 10% for Canadian fertilizers.