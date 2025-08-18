Trump makes big claim about Ukraine security pledges in talks with Zelensky and European leaders

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Monday that Russia would accept security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a peace deal, as he hosted Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in an extraordinary show of unity at the White House.

Donald Trump (c.) said Russia would accept security guarantees for Ukraine as he welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky (center l.) and European leaders to the White House. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Trump expressed optimism over the chances of ending Russia's invasion and said he was ready to hold a three-way meeting with Ukrainian leader Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he met in Alaska last week.

Zelensky – who also met separately with Trump in the Oval Office for the first time since their acrimonious row there in February – said his talks with Trump on Monday were the "best" yet.

"In a week or two weeks, we're going to know whether or not we're going to solve this or is this horrible fighting going to continue," Trump said as he opened the meeting.

The presence of the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the European Commission, and NATO, however, underscored continuing nervousness about Trump's pressure on Kyiv to make concessions to Moscow.

Trump had pushed Ukraine ahead of the meeting to give up Crimea and abandon its goal of joining NATO – both key demands made by Putin.

But the US president said his talks with Putin had made progress on the issue of security guarantees.