Trump urges MAGA to vote out GOP senators who oppose Venezuela takeover

Detroit, Michigan - President Donald Trump called on his MAGA base to band together and vote out any Republicans trying to stand in the way of his takeover of Venezuela.

In a speech on Tuesday, President Donald Trump urged his base to vote out any Republican Senators opposing his use of military force in Venezuela. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

During a speech at the Detroit Economic Club on Tuesday, Trump lamented that Democrats appear to "stick together" when it comes to voting on issues, while the GOP seems full of naysayers, which he claimed "is a genetic thing, it's something in the blood."



"We got some real losers... They don't have a Mitt Romney that votes against everything," Trump said, referring to the former Utah Senator who has gained the president's ire for voting against his agenda in the past.

"They don't have a Rand Paul... a stone-cold loser," he said of the Kentucky Senator who has been critical of the president's foreign policy.

Trump went on to specifically call out Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Todd Young of Indiana – all of whom voted last week alongside Democrats to support a bipartisan resolution on the War Powers Act, which would block Trump from using military force on Venezuela without congressional approval.

But he notably did not mention Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, who also voted in favor of the measure.

"You say, 'Why are you voting against?' They can't give you an answer," Trump argued in his speech.

"It's like, why are they against the attack on Venezuela? They're against the attack after they found out. It was the most successful attack, probably."