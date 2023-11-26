Mitt Romney says any Democrat would be an "upgrade" from Donald Trump

Washington DC - Utah Senator Mitt Romney recently shared his thoughts on the 2024 presidential race and made the argument that any candidate, even a Democratic one, would be a better pick than Donald Trump .

On Friday, Romney sat down for an interview with CBS' Norah O'Donnell, who asked if there were any candidates running for the Republican Party's primary nomination that he likes.

"I'd be happy to support virtually any one of the Republicans," Romney responded. "Maybe not Vivek [Ramaswamy], but the others that are running would be acceptable to me, and I'd be happy to vote for them."



"I'd be happy to vote for a number of the Democrats, too," he added. "It would be an upgrade, in my opinion, from Donald Trump and perhaps also from Joe Biden."

He also shared that he "doesn't have a home" within today's Republican Party, which he described as "much more populist now."

Romney, who recently announced he would not be seeking re-election to the Senate next year, has become one of Trump's biggest Republican critics in recent years, consistently arguing that re-electing him would be "dangerous" for the country.