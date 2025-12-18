Trump's checks to US troops will be pulled from military housing allowances

Washington DC - The $1,776 payments to US troops announced by President Donald Trump will come from funds already allocated by Congress to supplement military housing allowances, officials said on Thursday.

Trump's so-called "warrior dividend" checks to US troops will actually come from funds already allocated by Congress for military housing. © Doug Mills / POOL / AFP

Trump announced the so-called "warrior dividend" in an address to the nation on Wednesday. He said it would be paid for with revenue from the sweeping tariffs he has imposed and presented it as a new initiative.

Lawmakers from the opposition Democratic Party sharply criticized the president over the announcement, while a top Republican senator confirmed that the funding Trump is employing was aimed at offsetting housing costs for troops.

The "$1,776 'warrior checks' aren't Christmas bonuses – you're just stealing money out of a fund meant to help our troops find affordable housing," Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote on X.

Democratic Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, who sits on the House Appropriations Committee, also took aim at Trump, saying he "isn't giving our brave service members a bonus, he's just shuffling around money so he can claim he is."

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the planned payments are the result of Trump's "unwavering commitment to our warriors and the provisions provided in the One Big Beautiful Bill" – a reference to a major legislative package that Trump signed into law in July.