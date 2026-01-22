Trump's FCC chair orders daytime and late-night shows to give "equal time" to GOP candidates

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and the head of his Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently demanded that daytime and late-night shows provide more screentime for Republican politicians.

President Donald Trump's FCC Chair Brendan Carr (pictured) recently issued an order demanding daytime and late night shows give more airtime to Republicans. © LLUIS GENE / AFP

On Wednesday, FCC Chair Brendan Carr issued a public notice, which argued that programs "motivated by partisan purposes" are violating federal equal opportunities regulations by "unfairly putting their thumbs on the scale for one political candidate or set of candidates over another."

Carr specifically singled out The View, an ABC News daytime talk show with a panel that is highly critical of the president and his administration.

In an X post shared later that day, Carr further argued that legacy TV networks have assumed for years that such shows "qualify as 'bona fide news' programs – even when motivated by purely partisan political purposes."

"Today, the FCC reminded them of their obligation to provide all candidates with equal opportunities," he added.

President Trump appeared to cheer on Carr's effort by sharing a Truth Social post with a link to an LA Times article on the news. Carr later shared a screenshot of the president's post on X.