Trump's "Liberation Day": How world responded to global tariff war

President Donald Trump's big "Liberation Day" left the entire world economy reeling, with countries from all across the globe united in condemnation.

The world reacted with alarm and condemnation to global tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Punit PARANJPE & Daniel ROLAND / AFP Trump on Wednesday imposed sweeping new tariffs on imports to the US from countries across the globe. "For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike," he railed in the White Hose Rose Garden. Holding up a chart with a list of the levies, Trump announced that he was imposing tariffs worth about half the amount of taxes imposed by countries on US exports. Donald Trump Trump ends China shipping exemption in major blow to Shein and Temu Here's how countries, whether friend or foe of the US, responded to the momentous announcement.

China

Beijing said it "firmly opposes" the new tariffs on its exports, and vowed "countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests." It urged Washington to "immediately cancel" them, warning they "endanger global economic development."

European Union

The tariffs are a "major blow to the world economy," warned EU chief Ursula von der Leyen. "There seems to be no order in the disorder. No clear path through the complexity and chaos that is being created as all US trading partners are hit," she said. After the 20% tariffs on EU exports to the United States, she said Brussels was "preparing for further countermeasures" but added it was "not too late to address concerns through negotiations."

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz slammed the tariffs as "fundamentally wrong" as Berlin warned that the European Union could retaliate by targeting American tech titans. "This is an attack on a trade order that has created prosperity all over the globe, a trade order that is essentially the result of American efforts," Scholz said.

Japan

Trade minister Yoji Muto said the 24% tariffs on Japanese exports to the United States were "extremely regrettable, and I have again strongly urged (Washington) not to apply them to Japan". Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters the tariffs may contravene World Trade Organization rules and the pair's trade treaty.

UK

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said "there would be an economic impact" from a 10% tariff imposed on British exports to the United States. "Today, I will act in Britain's interests with mine," said Starmer, adding that trade negotiations would continue with Donald Trump's administration and that "we will fight for the best deal for Britain". The UK will "remain calm, and committed" to sealing a trade deal with the United States which could help "mitigate" the tariff rise, business minister Jonathan Reynolds said.

France

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said the hikes were a "catastrophe" all round. "This decision is a catastrophe for the economic world," Bayrou said. "It is an immense difficulty for Europe. I believe that it is also a catastrophe for the United States and for American citizens."

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized the new US tariffs on imports from the EU and urged a deal, warning a trade war would "inevitably weaken the West". "The introduction by the US of tariffs towards the EU is a measure that I consider wrong and that does not suit either party," she said.

Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney warned the tariffs will "fundamentally change the global trading system". "We are going to fight these tariffs with countermeasures. We are going to protect our workers," he said.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the tariffs a "unilateral attack" against Europe. This measure marks a return to "19th century protectionism, which in my opinion, is not an intelligent way to meet the challenges of the 21st century," he said.

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia would not retaliate but said: "This is not the act of a friend." Australia, where one in four jobs depends on trade, charges nothing on US imports, Albanese said, calling the tariffs "unwarranted" and saying they undermine "our free and fair trading relationship".

Brazil

Brazil's Congress approved a so-called "Economic Reciprocity Law" allowing the executive to respond to the 10% tariffs on exports from Latin America's biggest economy, which is the second-largest exporter of steel to the United States after Canada.

South Korea

"A global tariff war has become a reality," said acting president Han Duck-soo following Trump's 25% tariffs on imports from South Korea. Han convened an emergency task force and vowed to mobilize "all government resources" to overcome the "trade crisis", urging ministers to minimize the damage through aggressive negotiations with Washington.

Switzerland

After Switzerland was hit with 31% tariffs, President Karin Keller-Sutter said the government would quickly decide on the next steps. "The country's long-term economic interests are the priority. Respect for international law and free trade are fundamental," she said.

Poland

"Friendship means partnership. Partnership means really and truly reciprocal tariffs," said Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Taiwan

The Taiwanese government found the 32% levy "highly unreasonable and deeply regretted it" said cabinet spokeswoman Michelle Lee. She said Taiwan would "initiate serious negotiations with the United States".

Thailand

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said he had a "strong plan" on how to respond, believing that there remained room to negotiate. Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said Thailand would "negotiate with understanding, not aggressive talk. But we have to talk which products they feel are unfair and we have to see whether we can adjust."

India

India's commerce ministry reacted cautiously, saying it is "carefully examining the implications of the various measures" after the US slapped a flat 26% on exports imposed on the fifth-largest economy. It also said it was "studying the opportunities that may arise due to this new development", a likely reference to regional competitors being hit harder.

Bangladesh

Bangladeshi textile industry leaders said the tariffs posed a "massive blow" to the world's second-largest garment manufacturer, which accounts for some 80% of the South Asian nation's exports. "Buyers will go to other cost-competitive markets – this is going to be a massive blow for our industry," said Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, chairman of RDM Group, a major manufacturer with an estimated $25 million turnover. "We will lose buyers."

South Africa

The new 30% tariffs on South African imports are a concern and underscore the urgent need for a new bilateral trade agreement, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. "The tariffs affirm the urgency to negotiate a new bilateral and mutually beneficial trade agreement with the US as an essential step to secure long-term trade certainty," he said.