US forces carry out latest seizure of oil tanker as blockade of Venezuela continues

The US military said it had seized control of yet another oil tanker accused of violating a partial blockade imposed by President Donald Trump in Caribbean waters.

US Southern Command said it had seized a sixth oil tanker accused of violating a blockade imposed by President Donald Trump on Venezuela. © Screenshot/X/U.S. Southern Command

Marine infantry and sailors took control of the tanker Veronica before dawn, US Southern Command said in a post on X. The operation was reportedly carried out without incident.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X that the vessel was a sanctioned tanker that had previously transited Venezuelan waters, violating Trump's blockade – which itself has been declared illegal by UN experts.

In its post on the latest operation, the US Southern Command said: "The only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully."

The Trump administration has claimed total control over Venezuela and its resources after overthrowing its president, Nicolas Maduro, in a violent coup.

On Wednesday, the Republican president struck a conciliatory tone toward the country's current leadership. He said he had held a lengthy phone call with acting President Delcy Rodríguez, whom he described as "a great person."

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said the partnership between the US and Venezuela would be "spectacular" for all involved.

Aside from the seizure of at least six tankers so far, the US has also killed over 120 people in strikes on boats sailing in Caribbean waters. Though the Trump administration claims the victims were involved in drug trafficking, it has provided no evidence for the accusations.