US senators ask SEC for Trump insider trading probe

Washington DC - A group of US senators on Friday urged the government's markets watchdog to investigate whether President Donald Trump or White House insiders broke securities laws ahead of his dramatic reversal on global tariffs.

The six Democrats – led by Massachusetts progressive Elizabeth Warren – noted in a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that Trump posted on his website Truth Social early Wednesday that "THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!" as stock markets were tanking.

A few hours later, Trump announced a 90-day suspension of additional tariffs against dozens of countries, triggering a historic stock market rebound and the best day for the S&P 500 since the recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.

"We urge the SEC to investigate whether the tariff announcements... enriched administration insiders and friends at the expense of the American public," senators wrote in a letter to regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The letter urged the SEC to probe whether "any insiders, including the president's family, had prior knowledge of the tariff pause that they abused to make stock trades ahead of the president's announcement."

Trump signed his Truth Social post with the letters "DJT" – both his initials and the stock market abbreviation for his media company, Trump Media & Technology Group.

The company's shares closed up 21.67% on Wednesday.

The senators called on the SEC to investigate whether the president, his donors, or other insiders had engaged in market manipulation, insider trading, or other violations of securities laws.

SEC chairman Paul Atkins has a history with Warren, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, who has accused him of having conflicts of interest over his ties to the financial services industry.

Atkins is not obliged to do what the senators ask, and four of the group followed up with a second letter to the National Association of Attorneys General asking for state-level investigations.

The demand for action came amid concern over the growing number of avenues through which Trump and his family can monetize the power of the presidency, although no evidence of corruption had emerged.