Donald and Melania Trump meme coins take massive hit after initial hype

Washington DC - Donald and Melania Trump recently launched their own "meme coins" – but the rollout hasn't been going nearly as well as they expected.

The meme coins recently launched by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump saw significant drops in value this week. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Last week, the president touted his new $Trump cryptocurrency token, and on Sunday, the first lady followed suit, launching $Melania.

Initially, reports showed the coins soaring in value, but this week, that changed dramatically.

Citing reviews of crypto tracking data, ABC News reported that $Trump saw a drop of more than 20% in value over a 24-hour stretch, plunging from a high of $74.59 to $38 by Tuesday.

Melania's meme coin suffered an even worse fate, as its value dropped by more than half, leaving it at $4.19 on Tuesday.

Critics have slammed the projects as a conflict of interest, as it seeks to enrich a sitting president and members of his family.

Throughout his campaign, Trump made big promises to win over the crypto community, such as vowing to create a special advisory council and make the US the "crypto capital of the planet."