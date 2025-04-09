Trump backtracks on reciprocal tariffs – except for one country

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has placed a temporary pause on his controversial tariffs – with one big exception.

President Donald Trump has revealed he is pausing tariffs against multiple countries – except for China, due to a "lack of respect." © SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Wednesday, Trump shared a lengthy post to his Truth Social platform in which he revealed that because some countries have been trying to "negotiate" with the US in response to his tariffs and "have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way," he has "authorized a 90-day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%."

Trump went on to add that due to China's "lack of respect," he will not be granting them the pause but will instead be raising his tariff against the country from 104% to 125%.

His remarks come after the president recently imposed tariffs on dozens of countries, sparking trade wars, tension with allies, and drops in markets worldwide.

The move has particularly angered China, which has repeatedly retaliated with heightened tariffs of its own.

In spite of concerns expressed by critics and financial experts, Trump initially stood firm in his "Liberation Day" tariffs, refusing to pause his efforts as he has insisted the tariffs will help rebuild the country.

Critics are now accusing the president of having "caved" and backtracked on the moves after facing widespread criticism.