Vance argues Trump's "war" on cartels is a favor to Mexico

Houston, Texas - Donald Trump 's promised war on drug cartels will stop Mexico from becoming a "narco state," Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday, as he hinted that Washington remained ready to take military action against the gangs.

Vice President JD Vance speaks during a visit to the US-Mexico border on Wednesday in Eagle Pass, Texas. © Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Speaking at the US southern border, Vance said the administration's focus on stamping out illegal immigration and on designating gangs as terrorist organizations was aimed primarily at stemming the flow of drugs into the US.

But, he said, "I actually think he's doing a huge favor to the people of Mexico, because if they don't get control of these cartels, the people of Mexico are going to wake up in a narco state where the cartels have more power than their own government."

Vance's comments came after Trump used a joint session of Congress to rail against what he called the "open border" policies of former president Joe Biden, and issued a blood-curdling warning over criminal gangs operating in Mexico.

"The territory to the immediate south of our border is now dominated entirely by criminal cartels that murder, rape, torture and exercise total control," Trump told Congress on Tuesday.

"They have total control over a whole nation. Posing a grave threat to our national security," he added.

"The cartels are waging war in America, and it's time for America to wage war on the cartels."