Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers to quit OpenAI board and Harvard teaching after Epstein emails

Brookline, Massachusetts - Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers will stop teaching at Harvard University and step down from the OpenAI board, local media reported Wednesday, after Congress released emails linking him to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has said he will withdraw from public life following revelations of his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The emails, which showed he was in close communication with Epstein, prompted him to announce on Monday he would be "stepping back" from public life.

"In line with my announcement to step away from my public commitments, I have also decided to resign from the board of OpenAI," Summers, who joined the artificial intelligence company's board in 2023, said in a statement to media, including CNN and the New York Times.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have served, excited about the potential of the company, and look forward to following their progress," Summers added.

Renewed public furor over Epstein has consumed US politics in recent weeks, spurring a showdown between lawmakers and President Donald Trump, a former friend of the late convicted sex offender.

Trump signed into law on Wednesday a bill requiring the disclosure of government documents on Epstein.

The Republican president had for months resisted the release of the files but stunned Washington this week after reversing course and ensuring that the legislation sailed through Congress.