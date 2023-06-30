George Santos hits back at Kevin McCarthy after attacks on his re-election hopes

Washington DC - Representative George Santos responded after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finally backed down from supporting him for re-election.

Congressman George Santos (r.) has lost the support of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who said in a recent interview that he shouldn't run for re-election. © Collage: Almond NGAN / AFP & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Insider, McCarthy sat down with Fox News for an interview on Monday.

When asked by host Brian Kilmeade if he was "a part of [Santos'] re-election campaign," McCarthy laughed, and boldly stated: "No, I am not. He shouldn't run for re-election."

Ever since Santos was elected last year, McCarthy has defended him as countless scandals surfaced, including how he blatantly lied on his resume and on the campaign trail.



Last month, Santos was indicted on several federal charges, including fraud and filing false statements to the House of Representatives, which may have gotten McCarthy to finally turn his back on him.

Rep. Santos seems to have responded to McCarthy's criticism, shamelessly stating he doesn't plan on going anywhere anytime soon, federal charges be damned.

"I plan on continuing to serve the people of NY3. Providing excellent constituent services to the people of NY03 and proposing common sense conservative legislation for the betterment of our nation," Santos tweeted on Monday.

"Speaker McCarthy's comments do not change my intention of running," he added.