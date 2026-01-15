House Democrats bring articles of impeachment against DHS chief Kristi Noem

Washington DC - Several House Democrats recently banded together to bring articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

On Wednesday, a Democratic Congresswoman presented three articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, Congresswoman Robin Kelly of Illinois presented three articles against Noem for allegedly obstructing Congress, violating public trust, and self-dealing for using her office for personal gain.

While introducing the move on the House floor, Kelly argued that Noem "has violated the Constitution and needs to be held accountable for terrorizing our communities."

"Secretary Noem has brought her reign of terror to the Chicagoland area, LA, New Orleans, Charlotte, Durham, and communities north to south, to east to west," Kelly later said at a press conference.

"She needs to be held accountable for her actions."

Since she was appointed to the role, Noem has become the face of President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration agenda.

She has recently sparked outrage after she described Renee Nicole Good, the US citizen who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week, as a "domestic terrorist."

Kelly's office told Fox News that 67 of her fellow Democrats have signed on to the bill, many of whom voiced their support on social media.