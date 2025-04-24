Defense Department is in for a high-level staff shakeup following Signal chat scandals

Washington DC - US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's chief of staff Joe Kasper will soon leave his job, Politico reported Thursday, in the latest shakeup to hit the upper echelons of the Pentagon 's leadership.

A view of the Pentagon, the headquarters building for the US Department of Defense, on August 13, 2024, in Washington, DC. © Daniel SLIM / AFP

Kasper had been expected to move to a different post at the Pentagon, but now intends to return to working on government relations and consulting, Politico said, citing an interview with him.

Kasper said he will also continue advising the Pentagon as a special government employee, which limits him to working 130 days per year, the outlet added.

His departure is the latest in a series of high-profile exits from the Pentagon, including three top officials who were removed last week amid an investigation into leaks after they reportedly clashed with Kasper.

Former senior advisors Darin Selnick, Dan Caldwell, and Colin Carroll hit back on Sunday, saying Pentagon officials had "slandered our character with baseless attacks."

"We still have not been told what exactly we were investigated for, if there is still an active investigation, or if there was even a real investigation of 'leaks' to begin with," they said in a joint statement posted on social media.

Hegseth's former Pentagon press secretary John Ullyot also took aim at him in a scathing opinion piece on Sunday that described "a month of total chaos at the Pentagon."

"President Donald Trump has a strong record of holding his top officials to account. Given that, it's hard to see Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth remaining in his role for much longer," wrote Ullyot.