JD Vance praises gun-owning "mamaw" in Republican convention speech

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Donald Trump 's running mate J.D. Vance delved into his personal history for his big speech at the Republican convention Wednesday – and no family member earned a bigger cheer than his gun-totin' grandma.

Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance gives a thumbs up after finishing his remarks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Vance, who famously chronicled his difficult upbringing in best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy, reflected on how his Ohio hometown had been blighted by closed factories and addiction.



"I had a guardian angel by my side. She was an old woman who could barely walk, but she was tough as nails," he told the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"I called her mamaw, the name we hillbillies gave to our grandmothers," said the 39-year-old Ohio senator and newly confirmed vice-presidential candidate.

Vance went on to describe how his grandmother had died in 2005, shortly before he left home to serve in the Iraq war.

"When we went through her things we found 19 loaded handguns," explained Vance, drawing raucous cheers of "Mamaw, mamaw" from the partisan crowd.

"They were stashed all over her house – under her bed, in her closet, in the silverware drawer... this frail old woman made sure that no matter where she was, she was within arm's length of whatever she needed to protect her family."

"That's who we fight for. That's American spirit," he said.