JD Vance rants about turkey in Thanksgiving speech to troops: "You're all full of s**t"

Fort Campbell, Kentucky - Vice President JD Vance got very opinionated about Thanksgiving turkey while giving a speech to US troops on Wednesday.

Vice President JD Vance speaks about Thanksgiving dinner to US troops in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. © AFP/Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Vance took to the stage at a military facility in Fort Campbell on Wednesday. He first acknowledged the attack on National Guard members in Washington DC that had occurred mere hours before, then started joking about turkey.

"Thanksgiving, what we celebrate tomorrow, that is a uniquely American thing," Vance told the assembled military personnel. "That's why, for example, we have turkey."

"Think about turkey! Who really likes – be honest with yourselves – who really likes turkey?" Vance said with a smile as a few service members booed and others called out in favor of the giant birds.

"You're all full of s**t," Vance went on, doing his best standup comedy impression. "Everybody who raised your hands – I know, think about it!"

"Here’s how I know that every single one of you who raised your hand is lying to me: How many times do you roast an 18-pound turkey randomly? Just, you know, on a nice summer afternoon we're going to get an 18-pound turkey?"

"Nobody does it," Vance continued, "because it doesn't actually taste that good, but on Thanksgiving, on the most American holiday... we're gonna cook a turkey, by god, because that's what Americans do."

Vance then went into a whole bit about the "crazy" things Americans do to actually make a turkey taste good.