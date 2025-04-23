JD Vance spells out ultimatum for Russia and Ukraine amid growing peace process frustration
Agra, India - Vice President JD Vance warned Wednesday that the US would "walk away" unless Russia and Ukraine agree a peace deal, as envoys from Washington, Kyiv, and European nations gathered for talks in Britain.
"We've issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it's time for them to either say 'yes', or for the United States to walk away from this process," Vance told reporters in India.
President Donald Trump would reportedly be ready to accept recognition of annexed land in Crimea as Russian territory, and Vance said land swaps would be fundamental to any deal.
"That means the Ukrainians and the Russians are both going to have to give up some of the territory they currently own," he added.
The reports said the proposal was first raised at a meeting with European nations in Paris last week.
The latest round of diplomacy comes amid a fresh wave of Russian air strikes that shattered a brief Easter truce.
A Russian drone strike on a bus transporting workers in the southeastern city of Marganets killed nine people and wounded at least 30 more, the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor said Wednesday.
Ukrainian authorities also reported strikes in the regions of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Odesa.
In Russia, one person was reported wounded by shelling in the Belgorod region.
Russia says no agreement "on any issues"
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy had been due to lead a meeting of foreign ministers in London on Wednesday, but his ministry said the talks had been downgraded, a sign of the difficulties surrounding the negotiations.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "as far as we understand, it has not yet been possible to reconcile positions on any issues, which is why this meeting did not take place".
According to The Financial Times, President Vladimir Putin told Witkoff he was prepared to halt the invasion and freeze the current front line if Russia's sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula, annexed in 2014, was recognized.
The Kremlin denied the report.
Zelensky said Tuesday that his country would be ready for direct talks with Russia only after a ceasefire, though the Kremlin has said it cannot rush into a ceasefire deal.
Trump promised on the campaign trail to strike a deal between Moscow and Kyiv in 24 hours but has since failed to secure concessions from Putin to halt his troops in Ukraine.
The Republican and members of his administration have been losing patience, repeatedly warning that the US could walk away from peace talks unless it saw quick progress.
Trump "wants to see this war end... and he has grown frustrated with both sides of this war, and he's made that very known", White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday.
