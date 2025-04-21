Putin admits to once again attacking Ukraine as fragile Easter truce is broken

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russia launched aerial attacks on Ukraine on Monday in an abrupt end to a fragile Easter truce , while President Vladimir Putin raised questions over Kyiv's offer of a month-long halt to strikes on civilian targets.

The new attacks cast doubt on US President Donald Trump's hopes for a broader ceasefire between the two sides, hours after he said a "deal" could be struck this week.

"Military action has resumed," Putin told state TV, after Ukrainian officials reported a wave of overnight drone and artillery strikes following the partially observed 30-hour truce.

Each side had accused the other of thousands of violations of the ceasefire, which Putin ordered on Saturday.

"But overall, there was a fall in such activity," Putin said, after listing alleged Ukrainian violations.

"We welcome this and are ready to look to the future."

President Volodymyr Zelensky had welcomed the ceasefire, while warning Ukraine's military would respond "symmetrically" to whatever Russian forces did.

Kyiv officials have accused Putin of seeking a propaganda victory by proposing the truce, which came hours after Trump threatened to walk away from efforts to secure peace in the three-year war if he did not see progress.