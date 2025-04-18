Marco Rubio threatens to ditch Ukraine peace process and pushes for sanction relief for Russia

Paris, France - Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that the US could soon exit efforts to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine if it decided peace was not "doable."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (r.) said Washington would walk away from the Ukraine peace process. © REUTERS

European powers have been seeking a seat at the table since US President Donald Trump's shock decision to open talks with Russia to end the three-year-old war, which started with Moscow's 2022 invasion.

But Trump's push for peace has stumbled, with Russian President Vladimir Putin rebuffing a complete truce.

"The United States has been helping Ukraine over the last three years, and we want it (the conflict) to end, but it's not our war," Rubio said, after meeting with European leaders in Paris.

"We need to figure out here now, within a matter of days, whether this is doable in the short term, because if it's not, then I think we're just going to move on," he told reporters. "We have other priorities to focus on as well."

Rubio said European officials had been "very helpful and constructive with their ideas" during talks in Paris on Thursday, which he attended with US envoy Steve Witkoff.

"We'd like them to remain engaged... I think the UK and France and Germany can help us move the ball on this," he said, ahead of a similar meeting planned for "early next week" in London.