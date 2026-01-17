Man arrested for threatening "bloodshed" during JD Vance's Disneyland visit

Anaheim, California - A California man is now facing criminal charges after he threatened "bloodshed" during Vice President JD Vance 's visit to Disneyland last year.

A California man was recently arrested for allegedly threatening violence against Vice President JD Vance (r.) during his visit to Disneyland last year. © Collage: Ian LANGSDON & Oliver Contreras / AFP

In an X post shared on Friday, First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli announced that Marco Antonio Aguayo (22) of Anaheim is "now in the Unhappiest Place on Earth."



"Today, Aguayo was arrested and charged with threatening to kill @VP Vance with pipe bombs last summer when the Vice President and his family visited Disneyland," Essayli wrote, further adding that "Such conduct will not be tolerated and will not go unpunished."

According to a criminal complaint, Aguayo allegedly made the threats in several posts shared on the Disney Instagram account on the same day Vance visited Disneyland on July 12.

In one post, he claimed he had placed pipe bombs "in preparation" for Vance's arrival, and in a follow-up, he wrote, "It's time for us to rise up, and you will be a witness to it."

In a third, he promised there would be "bloodshed," adding, "We will bathe in the blood of corrupt politicians."

When he was first questioned by authorities, Aguayo denied sharing the posts, claiming his account was hacked, but he later admitted to it, explaining he shared them as a "joke."