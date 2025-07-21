JD Vance prepares to jet off for next holiday after Disneyland chaos

London, UK - Weeks after a disastrous family outing to Disneyland, Vice President JD Vance will once again jet off on holiday. This time, it's a trip with his wife and kids to England and Scotland.

Vice President JD Vance will jet off to the UK with his wife Usha and their three kids after spending months hurling insults. © AFP/Saul Loeb/POOL

Sources familiar with the Vance family's plans revealed to the Telegraph that the vice president and his wife, Usha, will take their three children to London, the Cotswolds, and Scotland mere weeks after a family trip to Disneyland ended in disaster.

Earlier in July, Vance and his family were heckled by passersby and protesters when they made a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. While in the amusement park, the VP was confronted by DNC Vice Chair Jane Fleming Kleeb.

Vance and his family are now preparing to head to the UK in August, first seeing the sights of London before renting a cottage in the English countryside region of the Cotswolds and then spending some time in Scotland.

While three separate sources provided the plans to the Telegraph, one emphasized that their itinerary was yet to be finalized.

It has been suggested that Vance may meet with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Kent, but this has neither been confirmed by the UK government nor by Washington.