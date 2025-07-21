JD Vance prepares to jet off for next holiday after Disneyland chaos
London, UK - Weeks after a disastrous family outing to Disneyland, Vice President JD Vance will once again jet off on holiday. This time, it's a trip with his wife and kids to England and Scotland.
Sources familiar with the Vance family's plans revealed to the Telegraph that the vice president and his wife, Usha, will take their three children to London, the Cotswolds, and Scotland mere weeks after a family trip to Disneyland ended in disaster.
Earlier in July, Vance and his family were heckled by passersby and protesters when they made a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. While in the amusement park, the VP was confronted by DNC Vice Chair Jane Fleming Kleeb.
Vance and his family are now preparing to head to the UK in August, first seeing the sights of London before renting a cottage in the English countryside region of the Cotswolds and then spending some time in Scotland.
While three separate sources provided the plans to the Telegraph, one emphasized that their itinerary was yet to be finalized.
It has been suggested that Vance may meet with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Kent, but this has neither been confirmed by the UK government nor by Washington.
JD Vance insults the British government and people
Vance will enter the UK after repeatedly insulting its government and people, including an incident in which he characterized the UK as the first "truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon."
The UK government roundly condemned the comments, with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner saying, "I don't recognize that characterization."
Earlier this year, Vance triggered outrage after insulting UK veterans and suggesting that British Army troops were "from some random country that has not fought a war in 30 or 40 years."
The comment seemed to dismiss UK troops who fought alongside the US in Iraq, Afghanistan, and a number of conflicts over recent decades.
Cover photo: AFP/Saul Loeb/POOL