Vance and Rubio to attend Winter Olympics opening ceremony as Trump skips out

Rome, Italy - Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will soon be heading to Italy to attend the Winter Olympics, while President Donald Trump has decided to skip the event.

The White House has announced that JD Vance (r.) and Marco Rubio (r.) will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics without President Donald Trump. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Caylo Seals / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Hill, the White House revealed Saturday that Vance will be leading an American delegation to attend the opening of the Milan Cortina Games, which kick off on February 6.

Vance will be joined by his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with Rubio, US Ambassador Tilman Fertitta, and a group of Olympic gold medalists.

The opening ceremony will take place at the San Siro stadium in Milan and include the Parade of Nations, in which athletes are led by their country's flag bearers.

Trump's name is not listed in the list of delegation members, which is notable considering his close ties with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In January 2025, after Trump won re-election and was preparing to re-enter the White House, Meloni visited him at his Mar-a-Lago estate to celebrate his victory.

And that April, Vance traveled to Italy, where he met with Meloni and Pope Francis, who passed away only a few hours later.