Trump gets a visit from Italy's Prime Minister at Mar-a-Lago: "A fantastic woman!"

Palm Beach, Florida - On Saturday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni became the latest powerful person to meet with President-elect Donald Trump as he prepares to take back the White House.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (r.) recently paid President-elect Donald Trump (l.) a visit at his Mar-a-Lago estate ahead of his inauguration on January 20. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The two were joined in their discussions by Trump's nominee for Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and nominee for National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Afterward, the group attended a screening of a movie titled The Eastman Dilemma – a documentary about Trump's ally John Eastman, who is facing charges for his alleged role in attempts to subvert the 2020 election results in Arizona.

"This is very exciting," Trump told a crowd of attendees. "I'm here with a fantastic woman, the prime minister of Italy. She's really taken Europe by storm."

Melona is a member of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party and has close ties with Trump's closest advisor and friend, Elon Musk.

Her visit came after she dined with Trump and Musk last month during the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

A number of world leaders have paid Trump a visit following his election victory, including Argentinian President Javier Milei, Hungary's Victor Orban, and Canada's Justin Trudeau.