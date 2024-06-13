Biden addresses whether he would commute Hunter's sentence in gun trial

Bari, Italy - President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would not pardon his son Hunter or commute any sentence following Hunter's conviction on charges of lying about his drug addiction while buying a handgun.

President Joe Biden (c.) said Thursday that he would not pardon his son Hunter or commute any sentence following Hunter's (r.) criminal conviction. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

"No," Biden replied when reporters at a G7 summit press conference in Italy asked if he would commute any sentence that 54-year-old Hunter faces.

"I'm extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction; he's one of the brightest, most decent men I know," Biden said.

"I said I'd abide by the jury decision. I will do that. I will not pardon him," he said.

In the historic first criminal prosecution of a sitting US president's child, a jury on Tuesday found Hunter Biden guilty on three felony counts stemming from his 2018 purchase of a handgun while addicted to crack cocaine.

He could face up to 25 years in prison, though as a first-time offender, jail time is unlikely. A date was not set for sentencing, but it is expected to take place in the next few months.

Biden said in a statement after the verdict that he loved his sole surviving son – his eldest son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 – and would respect the jury's conclusion.