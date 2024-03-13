Biden and Trump seal primary victories and lay into each other ahead of rematch

Atlanta, Georgia - President Joe Biden and rival Donald Trump each won enough delegates Tuesday to clinch their party nominations in the 2024 presidential race, networks projected, all but assuring a rematch and setting up one of the longest election campaigns in US history.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden clinched their respective party primaries, setting up a rematch of the 2020 presidential election. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

The results in four statewide elections Tuesday, the latest in the months-long march to determine the Democratic and Republican party nominees, were essentially a foregone conclusion as incumbent Biden and former president Trump had already seen off all primary challengers.



Biden crossed the threshold of 1,968 delegates needed when he won Georgia, the swing state where Trump faces trial over an alleged conspiracy to steal the last election.

Trump's victory in Washington helped him secure the 1,215 delegates needed to earn the Republican nomination and propel him back into the cauldron of a presidential race.

The delegates will attend the national conventions, where they formally select their party's presidential nominee.

As the pair now head for a rematch of their 2020 showdown, Biden laid into his challenger in a statement.

"I am honored that the broad coalition of voters representing the rich diversity of the Democratic Party across the country have put their faith in me once again to lead our party – and our country – in a moment when the threat Trump poses is greater than ever," Biden said, assailing his rival's "campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution."