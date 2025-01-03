Biden announces final decision on controversial Nippon Steel effort to take over US Steel

Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Friday announced he has blocked the controversial $14.9-billion sale of US Steel to Japan's Nippon Steel, citing "national security" considerations.

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced he was blocking Nippon Steel's attempted takeover of US Steel. © Collage: REUTERS

"This acquisition would place one of America's largest steel producers under foreign control and create risk for our national security and our critical supply chains," Biden said in a statement.

"That is why I am taking action to block this deal."

The decision follows extended political wrangling over competing domestic political, economic, and trade demands.

Biden, who made rebuilding of the US manufacturing base a major goal of his administration, had criticized the deal for months, while holding off from a decision that could risk damaging relations with Tokyo.

There was rare bipartisan agreement on the issue, with Republican President-elect Donald Trump and incoming Vice President JD Vance also campaigning against the sale.

Nippon Steel touted the takeover as a lifeline for a US company that is long past its heyday.

Opponents warned that the Japanese owners would slash jobs. Nippon Steel attempted to calm nerves by pledging a pause on any layoffs or closures of unionized facilities through the current union contract expiring in September 2026.

Political intrigue over the deal intensified during the November presidential election, in which Pennsylvania – the home of US Steel – was a critical swing state, giving United Steelworkers union leaders added influence.

The decision was left with Biden after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US failed to reach a consensus in late December on whether the deal was a threat to national security.