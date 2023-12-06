Biden "not sure" he'd be seeking reelection if not for Trump

Weston, Massachusetts - President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was unsure if he would be seeking reelection next year were Republican rival Donald Trump not also trying for a second term.

President Joe Biden (l.) said Tuesday he was uncertain if he would be seeking reelection in 2024 if Donald Trump (r.) weren't also in the race. © ALEX WONG/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP

"If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running. But we cannot let him win," the 81-year-old Democrat told a 2024 election campaign fundraiser in Weston, Massachusetts.



Biden praised the "powerful voice" of former Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney who warned on Sunday that the United States would be "sleepwalking into dictatorship" if twice-impeached former president Trump returns.

He also mentioned the Atlantic magazine outlining what it said were the threats posed by a second Trump term, one of three major US media outlets to issue similar warnings in recent days along with the Washington Post and New York Times.

During an earlier fundraiser in Boston, Biden cited Trump's increasingly extreme language on the campaign trail, including calling his opponents "vermin." Biden said that echoed the language used in Germany in the 1930s when Adolf Hitler's Nazis were on the rise.

"Trump's not even hiding the ball anymore. He's telling us what he's going to do," Biden said. "He's making no bones about it."