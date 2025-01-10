Biden to hail "stronger" America in last foreign policy speech

Washington DC - Outgoing President Joe Biden will give a swan song foreign policy speech next week claiming America is far stronger than when Donald Trump left office, a senior US official said Friday.

Joe Biden is set to deliver his final foreign policy speech as president on Monday, January 13. © REUTERS

Biden's address at the State Department on Monday, one week before he leaves the White House, is expected to highlight his efforts to boost the NATO alliance and to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

He will also focus on efforts to broaden US alliances in the Asia-Pacific region to challenge an increasingly dominant China, and to combat climate change.

"When President Biden entered office, our alliances had been badly damaged," a senior Biden administration official said on condition of anonymity.

"During his remarks, President Biden will outline how our alliances and partnerships are the strongest they've ever been thanks to our work."

The official said Biden would also highlight how he "stood with Israel when they've been attacked" but made no mention of any progress towards a peace deal in Gaza.

The Biden administration has continued to provide Israel with arms and diplomatic cover more than 15 months into the Gaza genocide.