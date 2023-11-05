Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election in latest polling

Washington DC - Exactly one year out from the presidential election, incumbent Joe Biden finds himself trailing likely challenger Donald Trump by wide margins in several key states, according to a new poll out Sunday.

President Biden (l) is trailing his likely 2024 challenger, former President Trump, inseveral key states, according to a new poll. © Collage: Brendan Smialowski / AFP & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In five crucial states that helped Biden defeat Trump in the 2020 election, the president is polling behind by up to 10 percentage points, according to the survey from the New York Times and Sienna College.

More than 70 percent of respondents to the poll, which was taken between October 22 and November 3, said 80-year-old Biden is too old to be president, while only 19 percent said 77-year-old Trump is too old.

Respondents also said they preferred Trump on the economy, immigration, and the Israel-Gaza war.

Voters in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania said they would vote for Trump next year over Biden by between four and ten percentage points, while voters in Wisconsin said they preferred Biden by two points.

The poll recorded Biden as still more trustworthy among voters on abortion, and respondents said that on the issue of democracy, they preferred the president over Trump - who is facing four criminal trials, including over accusations he tried to overturn the 2020 election.