Hunter Biden slams George Clooney on anniversary of father's campaign exit: "F**k him"

Washington DC - In interviews published one year after Joe Biden abandoned his re-election bid, his son Hunter lashed out at actor George Clooney for leading the public charge on calling for the elderly president to bow out.

Joe Biden's son Hunter (l.) has lashed out at George Clooney for leading the public charge on calling for the elderly president to bow out of the 2024 presidential race. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Jenny Anderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"F**k him. And everybody around him," Biden's younger son said in a profanity-laced interview with independent journalist Andrew Callaghan, who has 3 million followers on YouTube.

"Really, do you think in middle America, that voter in Green Bay, Wisconsin, gives a s**t what George Clooney thinks about who she should vote for?" Biden also said in a podcast with Jaime Harrison, former chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Clooney was one of the first high-profile Democrats to publicly call on Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, just three months before the election.

Biden, then 81 years old, was at the time facing growing doubts in his own camp about his health and mental acuity, after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump at the end of June.

"I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee," read the headline for Clooney's essay, published in the New York Times on July 10, 2024. The Oscar-winning actor and producer recounted having seen the president at a Hollywood fundraiser the month prior, describing him as no longer the politician he was in 2010 or 2020.

"I consider him a friend, and I believe in him...In the last four years, he's won many of the battles he's faced," Clooney wrote. "But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time."

Less than two weeks later, on July 21, the president announced he was quitting the race.

In the interviews released on Monday, Hunter Biden angrily remembered the events leading to the end of his father's decades-long political career.