US under Trump earns its lowest-ever score on freedom index

Washington DC - A pro-democracy research group said Wednesday that freedom in the US has declined to its lowest level since it started assessments a half century ago amid President Donald Trump 's authoritarian rule.

Freedom House gave the US a score of 81 out of 100 points in its annual freedom index – the lowest ever recorded for the country. © DREW ANGERER / AFP

The Washington-based Freedom House said that freedom eroded around the world in 2025 for the 20th straight year, in what it called a "grim milestone."

The US remained rated free but fell to 81 points out of 100, its lowest score since the report was launched to cover the year 1972.

The score put it at the same level as South Africa and below a number of European allies as well as South Korea and Panama.

Freedom House said the US decline was due to "both legislative dysfunction and executive dominance, growing pressure on people's ability to engage in free expression, and efforts by the new administration to undermine anticorruption safeguards."

Trump has aggressively embraced authoritarianism as president, ordering the closure of entire government agencies and deploying armed, masked anti-immigration agents around the country, with the White House promising them impunity.

The US declined by three points, a drop only experienced by one other "free" country, Bulgaria, where 2024 elections were marred by allegations of fraud.