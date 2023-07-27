Joe Biden's dog is in the doghouse after serious biting incident

Washington DC – Problem pets are hounding President Joe Biden again after his dog Commander was involved in several biting incidents, including at the White House - the second time a Biden family pooch has been accused of nipping staff.

President Biden's dog Commander is undergoing new training after a severe biting incident. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Commander, a German Shepherd who first arrived at the bustling White House as a puppy in 2021, will have to undergo a fresh round of training in the wake of at least ten incidents, including one that sent a victim to the hospital.



In one incident, First Lady Jill Biden "couldn't regain control" of the young dog as he charged a Secret Service staff member, CNN reported, citing Secret Service emails obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests by conservative group Judicial Watch.

"I believe it's only a matter of time before an agent/officer is attacked or bit," the staff member wrote in an email.

Jill Biden's communications director described the hectic White House to CNN as a "unique and often stressful environment for family pets" and said the Bidens were working with the Secret Service and building staff on new protocols and training.

"The First Family is working through ways to make the situation better for everyone," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, mentioning plans for more training and "establishing designated areas for Commander to run and exercise."

The Bidens' other German Shepherd, Major, also had some trouble adapting to White House life.