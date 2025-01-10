President Biden says raging Los Angeles fires look like "a war scene"

Washington DC - US President Joe Biden on Friday likened Los Angeles to a "war scene" as multiple major wildfires continued to devour neighborhoods around the city.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing on the wildfires across Los Angeles in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday in Washington, DC.

Biden added that there was "clear evidence" of looting during the mayhem, while also slamming "demagogues" for spreading rampant disinformation about the deadly blazes.

"It reminded me of more of a war scene, where you had certain targets that were bombarded," Biden said as he received a briefing on the fires in the Oval Office of the White House.

"It's almost like a battle scene."

Authorities have imposed a nighttime curfew in parts of Los Angeles hit by the fires amid fears of looting, and Biden said the government was providing security from the military to the National Guard.

"There's clear evidence that there's looting. There's clear evidence that people are going into these survivors' communities... and looting," Biden said.