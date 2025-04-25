Will Joe Biden attend Pope Francis' funeral?

Washington DC - Former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden will attend the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, his office told AFP, in a tribute to their close relationship.

The couple will travel independently – and not on Air Force One with President Donald Trump, who will also be attending the funeral.

So far, some 50 heads of state and ten reigning monarchs have confirmed their attendance, according to the Vatican.

Biden, a devout Catholic, has often expressed his affection and admiration for Pope Francis.

They had several official and private meetings, and Biden kept a photo of Francis in the Oval Office during his term.

The Democrat had planned to visit the Vatican at the very end of his term in January to personally present the head of the Catholic Church with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honor.

But Biden had to cancel the trip due to violent fires in Los Angeles.