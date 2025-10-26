Kamala Harris drops massive hint for 2028 election: "I'm not done"

London, UK - Former US vice president Kamala Harris strongly hinted that she would run for the top office again, despite her crushing 2024 defeat to Donald Trump.

Harris, who replaced Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate but lost badly, told the BBC that she had not yet decided whether to make another White House bid.

But the 61-year-old insisted she was "not done" in American politics and that her young grandnieces would see a female president in the Oval Office "in their lifetime, for sure."

"Could it be you?" the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg asked.

"Possibly" was Harris' response.

"I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it's in my bones, and there are many ways to serve," she added in an interview set to air in full on Sunday.

"I've not decided yet what I will do in the future, beyond what I am doing right now."

The comments are the clearest indication yet that Harris could attempt to be the Democratic Party nominee for the 2028 election, despite her general unpopularity.

The interview follows the release of her memoir last month in which she argued it had been "recklessness" to let Biden run for a second term as president.